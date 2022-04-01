Škoda Auto Volkswagen says its road safety initiative brought down fatalities by 54%

Škoda Auto Volkswagen claims to bring down fatalities by 54% with its road safety initiative at Karla Phata intersection of old Mumbai-Pune highway.

Škoda Auto Volkswagen claims to bring down fatalities by 54% with its road safety initiative at Karla Phata intersection of old Mumbai-Pune highway.

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd (SAVWIPL) said, one of its road safety initiatives on the old Mumbai-Pune highway has brought down fatalities by 54% since 2018.

The auto company had adopted Karla Phata intersection as a part of our larger Road Safety initiative named Vision Zero.

It had collaborated with SaveLIFE Foundation and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation to conduct Tactical Urbanism trials at Karla Phata to test a safer redesigned version of the intersection.

The objective was to improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users.

“The intersection had discontinuous footpaths in poor condition, no waiting space for pedestrians and since the junction on the Highway is used by the villagers, there was high exposure to conflict,” Sarma Chillara, Chief Human Resource Officer, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India said.

“In 2018, the Mumbai-Pune section of NH48 suffered 268 fatalities. Skoda Auto Volkswagen India joined hands with SaveLIFE Foundation, MSRDC, and Maharashtra Highway Police to transform this deadly stretch into a ‘Zero Fatality Corridor’ (ZFC),” he said.

“This has resulted in a reduction in the number of fatalities by 54% since 2018,” he added.

Based on evidence-based approach, the project team identified various High Fatality Zones/Blackspots on the Old Mumbai Pune Highway. The two most deadly blackspots identified were the Karla Phata and Kanhe Phata intersection. These intersections are being treated with Tactical Urbanism (TU) trials, the company said.

TU is an on-ground test of urban infrastructure, street design and other public amenities which improve road safety and walkability. It is an internationally proven technique that helps test out soft interventions (using barricades, paints, and cones).

“The process involves low cost, temporary alterations and improvements in the existing infrastructure and urban design of a stretch of road or an intersection to make it a safe zone for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, and other non-motorised transport users,” Mr Chillara said.

“These are tried out on-site for a given period during which the public’s response is documented. If the Trial is successful in its goal, it can be made permanent via implementation by appropriate authorities,” he added.

The advantage of TU is that it allows for cost effective and quick testing of ideas in real-time. It also helps in gathering data on the successes and failures which can assess the effectiveness of the proposed infrastructure changes.

“These interventions are a cost-effective method to prevent road crashes in dangerous crash-prone areas, also known as ‘Black Spots’,” he added.

According to the company the project has created tangible impact.

The pedestrian exposure distance on the road has been reduced by 35% and pedestrian exposure time by 40%. The increased public realm and designated refuge island along the crossings has reduced pedestrian and vehicular conflicts by 32%. The public realm has increased by 231%.

“The road geometry correction and carriageway width reduction has resulted in 24% reduction in speed in the Mumbai to Pune direction and a 35% reduction from Mumbai to Ekvira Devi Road,” he said

Average vehicular speed has been reduced by 44% for Mumbai to Karla approach, 14% for the Kamshet to Mumbai approach and 34% for Mumbai to Kamshet approach, he added.

The modified turning radius towards Ekvira Devi Road from Mumbai, has reduced speed by 43%, he said.