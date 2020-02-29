‘Kochhar’s plea needs judicial intervention’

Chanda Kochhar

Mumbai

29 February 2020 01:26 IST

Counsel makes argument in HC

The senior counsel appearing for Chanda Kochhar, the former managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of ICICI Bank, told the Bombay High Court on Friday that her plea requires judicial intervention and concluded arguments on the maintainability of her petition.

A Division Bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and M.S. Karnik was hearing a petition filed by Ms. Kochhar on November 20, 2019, challenging her termination by ICICI Bank and denying her the agreed remuneration as MD and CEO without prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Ms. Kochhar alleged that this was a breach of statutory obligation under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and it occurred after her request for early retirement had been accepted by the Board of the Directors of ICICI Bank.

Senior counsel Vikram Nankani, representing Ms Kochhar, argued that her termination was a violation of the Act. He read out Supreme Court judgments on how there has been a statutory violation in her termination which requires judicial intervention.

Rebuking the argument of ICICI Bank’s counsel, Darius Khambata, that the plea lacks application of mind, Mr. Nankani said the bank required the approval of the RBI before issuing a termination letter. He had earlier said the petition had been filed to address the infringement and breach of legal rights of the petitioner.