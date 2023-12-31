Know these restrictions before heading out for New Year celebration in Mumbai today

December 31, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - MUMBAI

Considering the large footfall in parts of the city for the New Year eve’s celebration, Mumbai Police has laid out a detailed list of zones where there will be parking restrictions for all kinds of vehicles, except emergency services.

In Juhu, Nitin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Western Suburban, Santacruz has issued traffic restriction orders from 2 p.m., December 31, 2023, till 8 a.m., January 1 as a large number of people are expected to gather at various places at Juhu.

There will be heavy pedestrian crossing as well and to decrease the traffic congestion on the roads, there shall be no parking on Juhu Church Road, Juhu Road, Juhu Tara Road and Vaikunthalal Mehta Marg.

To facilitate the smooth flow of traffic and to ensure the safety of the pedestrians during the New Year celebrations, certain traffic regulations would be implemented from 6 p.m. of December 31, 2023 till 6 a.m. of January 1, 2024 at the Gateway of India, Colaba area.

M. Ramkumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Brihan Mumbai said that the stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from the junction of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk towards Gateway of India up to The Bombay Presidency Club, return from Radio Club towards Regal Junction shall be closed for all the types of vehicular traffic. The alternative route is Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, a left turn to Mahakavi Bhushan Marg and a right turn to Boman Behram Road.

The stretch of Adam Street between Boman Behram Road junction and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg junction shall be closed for all types of vehicles except emergency vehicles and BEST buses. The alternative route from Mahakavi Bhushan Marg is the right turn towards Boman Behram Road, right turn to K.S. Dhariya Chowk and via Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg.

The stretch of Bombay Presidency Club to Adam Street junction shall be closed too and the alternative route will be from The Bombay Presidency Club to Haji Niyaz Azmi Marg, to Bhid Bhanjan Mandir andf right turn via Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg.

The stretch of BEST Road from Smt. Vaylet Alva Chowk to P Ramchandani Road will be closed and the alternative route will be K.S. Dhariya Chowk to Smt Vaylet Alva Chowk from there right turn to Boman Behram Road, Haji Niyaz Azmi Marg and left turn to The Bombay Presidency Club.

The alighting and boarding points are Shahid Bhagat Sing Marg in front of Vistarit Amdar Nivas and MG Road near Jehanghir Art Gallery. Parking is prohibited at Mahakavi Bhushan Mark, BEST Road, Henry Road, Boman Behram Road, Haji Niyaz Azmi Marg.

Citizens arriving at Worli Sea Face Chowpatty may park their vehicles at Khan Abdul Khan Road, Dr. Annie Besant Road and RG Troops stand, informed Raju Bhujbal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, additional charge, traffic, Mumbai. There is no Parking Zone from 12.01 am on December 31 to 8 a.m. on January 2024 between Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Junction to J.K. Kapoor Chowk and on R.G. Thadani Road between Bindu Madhav Junction and Flora Junction, parking is prohibited on both sides of North and South bounds.

On Marine Drive, parking of vehicles is prohibited from 6 p.m. on December 31, 2023, to 6 a.m. on January 1, 2024, on the south and northbound of the N.S. Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, Madam Cama Road, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Dinshaw Vacha Road, Veer Nariman Road, Maharshi Karve Road and Vinay K Shah Road.

Citizens, who like to see the electric lighting decoration and visit Bandra Reclamation Road and K C Road, must know that traffic is obstructed due to parking on these roads as well as on Carter Road. Raju Bhujbal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic said, “Considering the impact on traffic, it is deemed necessary to issue a notification for temporary changes in traffic arrangements to regulate traffic on December 31, 2023 from 5pm to January 1, 2024, 5am.”

Except for emergencies, parking is prohibited on the north and southbound of Carter Road from Otters Club to Cafe Coffee Day, K C Marg; K C Marg road from Reclamation BEST Bus Depot up to MSRDC on north and south bounds roads.

The available spots for parking four-wheelers are in the open space of the MSRDC office, KC Road; for two-wheelers, it is in the open space at opposite Apco Infra. Pvt Ltd, KC Road; for four and two-wheeler vehicles it is in the Bandra Reclamation Bus Depot, KC Road, Bandra West.

