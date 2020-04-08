Kirit Somaiya claims arrest by Mumbai Police

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on April 8 claimed that he had been detained and then arrested by the Navghar police, a claim that was denied by the police when contacted.

Mr. Somaiya, through his official Twitter handle, sent out a series of tweets on April 8 stating that he had been detained when he set out of his Mulund residence to meet Anant Karmuse, the Thane resident who claimed to have been assaulted by Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Avhad.

“It’s pity that Mumbai Police has detained Me at my residential premises (NilamNagar Mulund) and stopped me from going to the residence of Anant Karmuse, whom Jitendra Awhad men has beaten yesterday, I am supposed to meet Anant Karmuse today at 11am today,” Mr. Somaiya tweeted, later adding in a separate tweet that he had been arrested.

An officer with the Navghar police said that he was only stopped from going because his actions would have been in violation of the ongoing lockdown in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

When contacted, Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said that Mr. Somaiya had neither been detained nor arrested.

“He is sitting in the police station of his own volition,” Mr. Ashok said.