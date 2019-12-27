Kin of deceased constables to get extra relief of ₹50,000

Families of police constables who die while in service will now get an additional ₹50,000 to tide them over during the difficult time.

The money will come from the Director General of Police (DGP) Maharashtra’s Martyrs’ Fund and will be over and above the other benefits received by bereaved families.

The Martyrs’ Fund receives contributions from police personnel across ranks every year as per their wish and ability, and currently stands at several crores of rupees. The money is used for the welfare of families who sometimes lose their sole breadwinners, often in the line of duty.

A circular issued by the State DGP’s office earlier this month instructs all unit heads to ensure the ₹50,000 is paid out to the next of kin of all police personnel from the rank of police constable to assistant sub-inspector who die of natural causes while they are in service. The decision was taken in November at a meeting to discuss the effective disbursal of the money in the fund, and the circular issued on December 19.

The circular is signed by Special Inspector General of Police (Administration) Krishna Prakash, who said the initiative is the brainchild of DGP, Maharashtra Police, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal.

“Earlier, families of serving police personnel who passed away due to natural causes were given a sum of ₹5,000 apart from the usual benefits. It was felt that the sum is too small in today’s day and age, as often the police personnel are the sole earning members of their families. The additional amount is aimed at helping the families financially till they get the other benefits to which they are entitled,” Mr. Prakash said.

The other benefits received by the bereaved families include pension, gratuity and in select cases a job in the police force to the son of the police personnel on humanitarian grounds.

“Natural causes include death by any and all health ailments. We already have measures in place to compensate families of those who lose their lives in the line of duty or in accidents while on duty,” he said.

The circular instructs all unit heads to send requisite documents like the death certificate of the employee and the documents of their next of kin to the DGP’s office without delay, so that the payment can be processed at the earliest. It also directs them to ensure the officials concerned in the department are aware of the initiative.