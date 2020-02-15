Kidnapping to woo lost love goes awry on Valentine’s Day

Willing to go to any lengths to win back her husband, a 38-year-old woman first lied to him about giving birth to their son and then tried to kidnap a one-year-old boy to sell her lie. The abduction went awry and the woman, along with an accomplice, was arrested on Friday.

The Wadala TT police said residents of New MHADA Colony in Sion Koliwada reported catching two kidnappers red-handed while they tried to abduct a boy from their locality in a tempo. Even before the police team reached the spot, reports of a “new child kidnapping ring which uses a tempo” operating in the city started doing the rounds on WhatsApp.

The police sped to the scene and found that the residents had vandalised the tempo and assaulted the two suspects, identified as Manoj Mishra (33) and Shaheen Shaikh (38), for allegedly trying to kidnap Aheel, the son of Sher Ali and Mumtaz Lohar. The residents told the police that the duo had barged into the Lohar residence and tried to flee with Aheel. However, Ms. Lohar started screaming for help and guests attending a social function in the building rushed to her aid.

Estranged husband

The police then took the suspects into custody, treated them for their injuries and initiated inquiries into the case. Soon, the police unravelled a tale of love, betrayal and desperation.

Assistant police inspector Pradeep Gite, Wadala TT police station, said, “Ms. Shaikh lived in the same locality earlier, but eloped with 22-year-old Roshan Tiwari, who lived in the neighbourhood. The duo got married and started living in Mira Road. However, a few years later, Mr. Tiwari left her and went to stay in his native place. A few months ago, Ms. Shaikh told Mr. Tiwari that she was pregnant with his child. Later, she informed him that she had given birth to a boy.”

Mr. Gite said Mr. Tiwari returned to Mira Road recently and started enquiring about the child. Then Ms. Shaikh’s sister, who lived near the Lohars in Sion Koliwada, told her about Aheel. Ms. Shaikh told Mr. Tiwari that her sister was looking after their son. Mr. Tiwari then told his brother-in-law, Mr. Mishra, to accompany Ms. Shaikh to bring back the boy.

Mr. Gite said, “The duo reached the locality in a tempo as Ms. Shaikh claimed that she wanted to collect some belongings from her sister’s house. Mr. Mishra went to the Lohar residence, with Ms. Shaikh following close behind, to pick up the child, but were caught and thrashed by the locals.”

The duo was then arrested and charged with kidnapping under the Indian Penal Code. They will be produced in court on Saturday, according to the police.