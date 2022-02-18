February 18, 2022 21:30 IST

Three of them have already resigned

The Maharashtra government has still not decided on a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the Khwaja Yunus alleged custodial death case of 2008 in which dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze and three others are accused.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told a Division Bench of Justices P.B. Varale and S.P. Tavade on Friday that it will continue its statement made in the last hearing of not appointing a SPP in the case until the plea by Yunus's mother Asiya Begum is heard.

The plea states that Dhiraj Mirajkar was the third SPP in the case who was appointed in November 2015, following the resignations of the second SPP advocate Yug Chaudhry and the first, advocate R. B. Mokashi. The trial against Mr. Vaze and three policemen, Rajendra Tiwari, Rajaram Nikam and Sunil Desai, began on May 3, 2017, at the City Civil and Sessions court. The accused have been charged with conspiracy, destruction of evidence and murder. On April 6, 2018, through a notification, the Maharashtra government cancelled Mr. Mirajkar’s appointment in the case, and this was challenged by Asiya Begum in the High Court on June 30.

On Friday, the A-G said, “We spoke to Mr. Mirajkar and he gave several reasons, including health reasons, to say that he will not be able to continue as the SPP in the matter.” The matter is adjourned to be heard on March 22.

27-year-old son Khwaja was arrested by Powai CID on December 25, 2002, following the Ghatkopar bomb blast. Two days later, Khwaja’s brother, who visited him in Mumbai, found him weak and unable to stand. On January 6, 2003, Khwaja either died in custody at the Powai unit or thereafter, while being taken to Aurangabad.