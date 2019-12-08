Khopoli man gets life term for killing wife

The Panvel session court on Saturday convicted a resident of Khopoli and sentenced him to life imprisonment for killing his wife. Manoj Ramji Waghmare (35) had killed his wife Vandana (27) on August 29, 2015, by strangling her and setting her on fire. The accused had claimed that his house at Yashwant Nagar at Shilephata had caught fire and his wife died in the blaze.

The accused claimed that on the day of the incident, his wife packed his tiffin and he left for work. After reaching his office, he got call from home informing him about the fire and he left immediately for home. “In the post-mortem, it was found that the deceased died of strangulation and later was set on fire,” special public prosecutor Prasad Patil said.

According to the complainant in the case, Surekha Deepak Kadam, mother of the deceased, the victim was being harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry. A day before the incident, the accused had called his mother-in-law to warn that if she would not give him ₹2 lakh then her daughter will have to suffer. The complainant had heard the wailing of her daughter in the background during the call.

Mr. Patil said, “The elder son of the couple, who was three and a half years old, had told the police that the incident occurred before his father went to work. The boy had turned hostile during the trial. A total of 20 witnesses were produced, and medical and circumstantial evidence played a major role in proving the case.”