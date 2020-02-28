Kharghar, Taloja residents stage agitation against rise in pollution

About 300 members of the Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association held a protest on Thursday outside the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) office over rising pollution in the Kharghar-Taloja belt.

Their nine demands include the formation of an environment surveillance committee comprising citizen groups, a senior officer from MPCB, Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner, and a retired judge from the green tribunal.

Mangesh Ranawade, chairman of the association, said, “Every month, the panel will collect 25 air and water samples from PMC wards and five samples from the industrial estate.” He said all factories in Taloja should be shut till the common effluent treatment plant starts working. KTCWA has also demanded real-time air monitoring systems at Kharghar, Kalamboli and Taloja industrial estates. “We don’t want small prototype equipment that can be tampered by MPCB and PMC officials,” Mr. Ranawade said.

Another demand is to halt residential constructions in Taloja Phase 1 and build parks, sports complexes, and industrial parks. “We also want the chemical industrial zone to be abolished,” Mr. Ranawade said. The association has also sought a ban on illegal quarrying around Pandavkada Hills and conservation of mangroves in the belt.

Dhananjay Patil, regional officer, MPCB, said, “We have accepted their application and will start work on it by March 5. Many agencies like MIDC and CIDCO are involved in their demands.” Mr. Ranawade has asked MPCB to given a written assurance that it will take up their demands.