Kharghar residents meet Panvel commissioner, seek women’s safety

In the wake of a number of sexual abuse cases being reported across the country, the Kharghar-Taloja Colony Welfare Association (KTCWA) members met the Panvel City Municipal Commissioner (PCMC) this week to suggest an action plan to avoid untoward incidents in isolated pockets of Kharghar.

“After what happened in Hyderabad, the women of our association were very shaken and wanted to do something to avoid such a scenario here,” said Mangesh Ranawade, chairman, KTCWA.

Kharghar, he said, was an education hub and students from the world over come to study in nearly 13 institutes there. It also has many isolated areas, especially beyond Central Park. “Even central park for that matter is isolated and mostly vacant. In such a situation, there is always a fear of something going wrong in such areas,” he said.

The suggestions were presented before PCMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Shinde (Welfare).

An app similar to ‘Red button press’, which is available in Haryana, was the first suggestion to be discussed. The app sends distress signals to all possible security institutions in the immediate vicinity of the place where the incident occurs.

“We will do a review of the cost and the way it can be implemented and depending on its feasibility, we will take a call,” Mr. Shinde said.

Women protection adalats, installation of additional police chowkies and an increase in the number of street lights were some of the other suggestions. “Some of them are pertaining to CIDCO, and hence, we will have to jointly decide on how things can be taken forward,” he said.

The members also suggested the appoint an external agency to ensure regular workshops in schools, colleges for protection of women.