Khadse, Urmila in list of MVA nominees for Council seats

List of 12 names handed over to Governor for approval

Ending days of suspense and over three months of delayed anticipation, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Friday submitted its list of 12 nominees to the Legislative Council from the Governor’s quota to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Ministers Nawab Malik, Anil Parab and Amit Deshmukh — representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Shiv Sena and the Congress respectively — formally handed the list to Mr. Koshyari. According to sources, the NCP has nominated estranged former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse, who recently entered the NCP fold, as well as Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief Raju Shetti. The other two NCP nominees are Yashpal Bhinge and noted singer Anand Shinde.

The Sena has nominated actor Urmila Matondkar, Chandrakant Raghuvanshi, Vijay Karanjkar and Nitin Bangude Patil.

Congress’s nominees

The Congress has put forth the names of its spokesperson Sachin Sawant, former MP Rajni Patil, Muzaffar Hussain and noted artiste Aniruddha Vankar, an influential figure in the Ambedkarite movement from the Vidarbha region.

Earlier, the three parties had reached an agreement that they would nominate four names each and that the names would be submitted in separate sealed envelopes to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

While the term of legislators (from the Governor’s quota) to the Upper House of the State Legislature had expired in June this year, the three MVA partners had deferred sending its list of nominees to avoid friction with the Governor owing to the raging COVID-19 situation.

Mr. Thackeray and the MVA has already had much-publicised run-ins with the Governor. After handing the list of nominees, Mr. Parab hoped that the Governor would approve of the names.