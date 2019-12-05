Khadse meets Munde, takes veiled dig at Fadnavis

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse has said some party leaders tried to defeat former minister Pankaja Munde and his daughter Rohini in the Assembly polls.

Hinting at brewing discontent against former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mr. Khadse said the party high command must fix responsibility for the performance in the elections as the State leadership had failed to mobilise the cadre.

“The party is never responsible for electoral defeats, the leadership is. I believe responsibility must be fixed,” Mr. Khadse said on Wednesday.

His comments came after he met former minister Pankaja Munde, who a few days ago had dropped hints of switching over to the Shiv Sena. The two leaders are likely to announce a combined course of action soon, while blaming the current leadership for the marginalisation of the OBC community, to which both belong.

Mr. Khadse was denied a ticket in the elections, while Ms. Munde lost by a big margin to cousin and Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde. She had in a recent Facebook post indicated a big decision on December 12, the birth anniversary of her father, the late BJP leader Gopinath Munde. The BJP leadership has said there is no truth to reports she was quitting the party. Hours later, she had removed the reference to the party from the bio on one of her Twitter handles.

“There is no truth to these reports and rumours. The past few days we are seeing a lot of rumours being spread since this government of the Congress, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party has come to power with an agenda of keeping the BJP out of power,” State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had said.