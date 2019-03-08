Key rail infrastructure projects for Mumbai get Centre’s green light

The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday approved a series of suburban rail infrastructure projects worth ₹33,690 crore for the city. The projects are part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3A (MUTP 3A) being executed by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC). The MUTP 3A was pegged at ₹54,777 crore.

The Railways has been asked to relook into two greenfield projects: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Panvel fast elevated corridor worth ₹12,331.23 crore and a new suburban corridor between Panvel and Virar, at a cost of ₹7184.36 crore. Of the 210 air conditioned (AC) electric multiple unit (EMU) rakes planned, the city will now get only 191.

R.S. Khurana, chairman and managing director, MRVC, said they will soon begin preliminary work for several projects. The MUTP 3A had received a budgetary provision of ₹50 crore in the Interim Budget earlier this year, which was subject to approvals from the CCEA.

Sources said the Railways was asked to relook at the projects for several reasons, key among which was the infrastructure projects being executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

“It was found that the greenfield projects were competing with two Metro projects as well as the multimodal corridor planned by the State government from Virar to Alibaug. Moreover, the Railways has been asked to examine the impact of the new Development Plan for the city,” a senior official said.

The total cost of MUTP 3A is to be shared in a 50:50 ratio by the Ministry of Railways and the Maharashtra government, with each contributing ₹13,345 crore, and ₹7,000 crore to be funded through loans.

Sources said the work on Metro 4 corridor started by the MMRDA and the multimodal corridor played a huge role in the decision as was the decision for an underground Metro corridor connecting the Mumbai airport with the Navi Mumbai International Airport. In the original plan, the Metro corridor connecting the airports, Metro 8, and the CSMT-Panvel fast corridor were to share the same track from Mankhurd.

The ₹33,690-crore approved works include massive infrastructural upgrade for the existing suburban network, which include implementing a new communication based signalling system (CBTC), upgrading the infrastructure of 19 stations, procurement of 191 AC EMUs, and new lines at key sections such as Kalyan-Badlapur, Kalyan-Asangaon, Borivali-Virar, etc.