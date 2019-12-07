Key member of Aarey ‘fabrication mafia’ held

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a history-sheeter who was wanted in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case for the last four months.

The police said the accused is a key member of the ‘fabrication mafia’ that has sprung up in Aarey colony over the last few years.

According to officers, the accused, Akshay Patil (25), is a member of the Shiva Shetty gang. Mr. Shetty, who is currently in jail, has for four to five years been forcibly taking contracts for fabrication of sets at Film City.

“In case the fabrication contracts are given to anyone other than those favoured by Mr. Shetty, they have to pay him a hefty extortion amount. The racket was being run ruthlessly as each contract is worth crores of rupees,” a Crime Branch officer said.

On July 8, Mr. Shetty, Mr. Patil and some other members of the gang had allegedly barged into Film City and damaged the sets of one production after the contract for its fabrication was given to someone other than the contractor specified by Mr. Shetty. The Aarey police arrested Mr. Shetty and the others involved, but Mr. Patil had fled the city and had been on the run.

An officer with Unit XII of the Crime Branch said, “Earlier this month, we received a tip-off that Mr. Patil was hiding in Nashik, and sent a team there. Our team tracked him down to Ghoti near Igatpuri on Thursday, after which he was brought to Mumbai.”

Mr. Patil was handed over to the Aarey police for further inquiries. The police had invoked MCOCA in the case and a charge sheet has already been filed against the rest of the accused. The law requires that the accused must have two prior charge sheets filed against them and proof of the fact that the offence was committed for monetary gain by an organised crime syndicate. All the conditions were fulfilled in this case, officers said.

“Mr. Shetty has around 25 cases registered against him over the last four years, while Mr. Patil has six cases of offences like assault, criminal intimidation and outraging a woman’s modesty registered against him with the Borivali and MHB Colony police stations,” the Unit XII officer said.