Key gangsters nabbed, agencies monitor who tries to fill void

Law enforcement agencies hope to mop up last few remnants of Mumbai’s underworld

With three crucial gangsters now behind bars, law enforcement agencies have stepped up vigilance on activities of the few still on the run, like Guru Satam and Suresh Pujari. Officers said the purpose behind this is two-fold: to check if any of them are trying to move in on the void left behind by the arrested trio, and to apprehend them at the earliest so as to finish the last few remnants of the now scattered Mumbai underworld.

Ravi Pujari, wanted in over 200 cases across several States, was finally brought to New Delhi from Senegal on Sunday. Before him, Ejaz Lakdawala was arrested from Patna in January, while Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan was extradited to India in late 2015.

Police officers said every time a spot gets vacated in the underworld hierarchy, there is an attempt to fill it by other players.

“This was first observed in 2000, when there was a near fatal attack on Chhota Rajan in Thailand. Several of his close aides, Mr. Pujari and Mr. Lakdawala included, broke off to form their own gangs thinking the attack had put him out of action, although this decision was also due to Rajan’s rising paranoia. This was observed again after his arrest. Not just Mr. Lakdawala and Mr. Pujari, others like Mr. Satam and Suresh Pujari, too, increased their activities to gain a better foothold over Mumbai,” a Crime Branch officer said.

Another officer said Mr. Lakdawala and Mr. Pujari’s arrests were significant because there are only a few others left. While earlier, gangsters like Kumar Pillai and Santosh Shetty were active and had resources, now very few remain, with Mr. Pillai being extradited from Singapore in 2016 and Mr. Shetty from Bangkok in 2011.

All of these figures, while rivals, also presented some competition to Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. Interestingly, all of them worked for Kaskar at the start of their criminal careers, and are now sworn enemies of the gangster after deserting him.

“The strongest player right now is Satam, while others like Suresh Pujari and Prasad Pujari keep trying to maintain their hold over Thane and central Mumbai, respectively. However, manpower is a huge problem as the aura attached to being an underworld figure, which prevailed in the 1980s, no longer exists and guns for hire cannot be expected to be loyal. Our main concern is of all the remaining players coming together to form an alliance,” the officer said.

Agencies in the city and at the Centre are in constant touch, exchanging information obtained from ground-level informants. The movements of all known footsoldiers are being checked upon and fresh tip-offs on the whereabouts of the gangsters are being sought.

Last heard, all three gangsters were believed to be based in various parts of southeast Asia.

The officer said, “The vigilance is not just to keep a check on them, but to also get a fix on their current locations. If we manage to do so, we can straight away start the process of apprehending them with the cooperation of the governments concerned.That is a long process, and the faster we act, the better.”