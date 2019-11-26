KEM Hospital fire: Prince’s last rites performed

The parents of three-month-old Prince Rajbhar, who died after being injured in a fire at KEM Hospital, performed his last rites in Bhoiwada on Monday evening.

They were handed over a compensation of ₹10 lakh by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

“I still don’t know what I am going to do with the money. We have lost such a small child. In all that was happening, we haven’t even grieved for him properly,” his father Pannelal said.

Prince was admitted to the hospital for a heart defect on November 5. On November 7, when an ECG cable attached to a multi-parameter monitor caught fire in the paediatric intensive care unit, the baby suffered burns on his left arm, shoulder, and scalp.

Doctors had to amputate his arm to prevent infection. But he eventually succumbed to a septicemia shock following thermal burns on November 22.

His parents now plan to head back to their home in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Rajbhar who had applied for a polytechnical course has to appear for the examinations from December 7. “I was studying so that I could give a better life to my wife and child. I will continue with that thought.”

Mr. Rajbhar worked in a firm in Delhi but he lost his job due to prolonged leave that he had taken for Prince’s treatment. “After my exams, I will go back to Delhi to meet my employer. There is another job offer I have. I will go for that interview as well.”