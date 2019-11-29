Mumbai

KEM horror: cat drags aborted foetus discarded as bio med waste

Mumbai In an incident that raises a serious question on the handling of biomedical waste, a cat was found dragging around an aborted foetus at the civic-run KEM Hospital on Tuesday.

The hospital’s dean Dr. Hemant Deshmukh confirmed the incident.

An inquiry is now being conducted on how the cat got access to biomedical waste which is supposed to be kept out of reach of everyone except the staff authorised to handle it.

Experts says that pathological waste can be a source of infection if not handled properly.

The incident which took place on Tuesday night has left everyone shocked.

The biomedical waste room was left open and the cat dragged the foetus to the nearby residential quarters. Some residents spotted the animal chewing on the foetus. They shooed the cat away and informed the authorities.

