KEM fire: baby’s father files FIR for negligence against hospital

The father of three-month-old Prince Rajbhar, who lost his arm after being injured in a fire at KEM Hospital, registered an FIR alleging negligence by the hospital authorities, on Wednesday.

The Bhoiwada police said they have not named anyone in the complaint and are investigating the case. “We have taken the complaint under Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code,” said senior police inspector Vinod Kamble.

Compensation

The standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), meanwhile, raised the issue of compensation for the baby. Committee members said the BMC should have a transparent compensation policy and senior hospital authorities should be held accountable.

“The baby’s family should at least be given ₹10 lakh,” Congress corporator Asif Zakaria said, citing the similar amount given to victims of the Malad wall collapse. “The case is of negligence and someone senior should be held responsible for it.” He said civic authorities have agreed to respond in the next standing committee meeting.

“At present, the hospital’s dean is inquiring into the incident. We have also demanded that someone outside KEM should investigate,” he said.

Prince, who was born on August 15 in Mau in Uttar Pradesh, was admitted to KEM Hospital on November 5 due to a congenital heart disease. He was in the paediatric intensive care unit, where an ECG cable attached to a monitor caught fire on November 7, causing severe burns to his left arm, scalp, and shoulder. Already in a critical condition and on ventilator support, he became worse due to the burns. On Monday, a team of doctors decided to amputate his left arm from slightly above the elbow, as blood supply to the tissues had stopped.

BMC health committee chairman Amey Ghole, too, wrote to the additional municipal commissioner, demanding compensation and completely free treatment for the baby. He has also given his one month’s salary to the family. “The money will reach them in a day or two,” he said.

Father uncertain of job

The baby’s father, Pannelal, works in a private firm in Delhi and has been on leave since October 27. With uncertainty over his return, his employer has hired someone else in his position. “It is a new company. I have no clue when I can get back to work. For now, they have hired someone else,” Mr. Rajbhar said.

The baby’s condition remained delicate and he continued to be on ventilator support on Wednesday. Hospital dean Dr. Hemant Deshmukh said his parameters were slowly improving.