KEM doctors donate blood to tackle shortage

The resident doctors at KEM Hospital organised a blood donation drive on Thursday to add to the depleting stock of blood units.

There were 115 donations. The shortage of blood has led to cancellation of many elective surgeries. This prompted the doctors to step in and organise the drive.

