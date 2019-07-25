Central Railway tells commuters to keep left for safety

The Central Railway (CR) has issued an advisory to commuters to ‘keep left’ while travelling on local trains or walking on platforms and foot overbridges (FOBs). On Tuesday, the CR unveiled a drive with the message ‘My Left is My Right’ to inculcate the habit of staying on the left.

The campaign, which was rolled out at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Wednesday, will be conducted at Thane and Kalyan stations on Thursday. The month-long campaign aims to streamline passenger flow across stations and educate commuters on the dangers of trespassing, said K.K. Ashraf, senior divisional security commissioner, CR, Mumbai division. He said, “We feel regulating commuter flow at stations, especially while boarding and alighting from trains, will help solve several crowd-related issues. It may also serve as a deterrent to crimes such as pickpocketing.”

Senior CR officials said that they have noticed a spike in mobile thefts while people board and alight from trains. “Very often, since the crowd at stations is not regulated, it becomes harder to pinpoint the thief, even with the help of CCTV footage,” a senior railway official said.