Keep CM relief fund centre open, Sena writes to Chief Secretary

Shiv Sena has written a letter to Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta demanding that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund be made available immediately to needy patients awaiting help for surgeries and medical procedures.

Sena member and MHADA chairman Uday Samant also met the Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta in the matter.

The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund centre has been shut since President’s Rule was imposed earlier this week.

The fund is meant for those who need financial help for surgeries, and medical procedures in municipal and government hospitals.

“We met the Chief Secretary and requested him to keep the centre open even under President’s Rule since it directly affects patients. The CS has assured me to start this centre soon, if possible by Saturday,” Mr. Samant said.

“Since President’s rule came in place, the CM relief fund centre has been shut. This is inconveniencing needy patients with health issues who need financial help. This monetary help needs to be resumed immediately with adequate funds,” Mr. Samant has said in his letter to Mr. Mehta.