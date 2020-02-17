K.D. Swaminathan is new Western Fleet chief

Rear Admiral Krishna D. Swaminathan took over as the new Western Fleet Commander last week.

The baton of the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet was handed over to him by Rear Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh (AVSM, NM) at a change of command function, held on board the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on Friday.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Rear Admiral Swaminathan is a specialist in communications and electronic warfare and has commanded front-line warships such as INS Vidyut, INS Vinash, INS Kulish, INS Mysore and INS Vikramaditya.

The Western Fleet has been at the forefront of all naval operations across the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean region since its inception, consistently executing the military, diplomatic, constabulary and benign roles of the Indian Navy. The fleet has grown in capacity and capability over the years and presently includes the aircraft carrier, multi-role destroyers and frigates, fleet tankers, three air squadrons and integral flights.

In a statement, the defence spokesperson said under the command of Rear Admiral Singh, the fleet maintained a very high operational tempo, strengthening maritime and energy security, deterrence at sea and the Indian Navy’s position as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region.