Kasturba Hospital staff gets a refresher course in infection control

The novel Coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak in China has prompted civic officials to hold fresh rounds of training for the staff of Kasturba Hospital, the city’s only infectious diseases facility. The hospital, located in Chichpokli, re-activated its isolation facility after patients suspected with exposure to nCoV have been referred to be quarantined since last week.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Executive Health Officer Dr. Padmaja Keskar said two rounds of training have been conducted for the staff including doctors, nurses, ward boys and other Class IV staff. “Two more batches will be put through the training in the next few days,” said Dr. Keskar. The sessions mainly refreshed their knowledge about infection control measures and etiquette to be followed in the facility, as well as aspects such as how to wear the personal protection equipment such as clothing and masks.

The city had last seen a outbreak of H1N1 virus in 2009 when patients were isolated at Kasturba Hospital. The staff was abreast of quarantine measures back then. “With every new virus, the protocol may be slightly different. The staff needs to be refreshed with how to handle patients, wearing the gear etc. This is not only for patients but also for the safety of staff,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

According to Dr. Kakani, Kasturba is the only hospital where all symptomatic patients will be directed for quarantine. While the airport authorities have displayed alert messages at prominent places, travellers have also been mandated to fill self-declaration forms. “For the past one week, we have been checking with passengers of all flights coming from China and Hong Kong to confirm that airlines are making in-flight announcements. Also, to ensure that there is no shortage of self-declaration forms, they have been made available at the health counter prior to immigration,” said a Mumbai International Airport Limited spokesperson.