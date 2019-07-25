Karnataka MLA takes discharge from hospital

A day after the H.D. Kumaraswamy government lost the confidence vote in the Karnataka Assembly, rebel Congress MLA Shrimant Patil took discharge from the State-run St George’s Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

While Mr. Patil had complained of chest pain, he had refused to undergo an angiography advised by doctors after other test results were normal.

The hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr. Madhukar Gaikwad, said Mr. Patil left around 4 p.m. “We have asked him to come back for a follow-up after two days,” he said.