Karnataka MLA takes discharge from hospital

A day after the H.D. Kumaraswamy government lost the confidence vote in the Karnataka Assembly, rebel Congress MLA Shrimant Patil took discharge from the State-run St George’s Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.
While Mr. Patil had complained of chest pain, he had refused to undergo an angiography advised by doctors after other test results were normal.
The hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr. Madhukar Gaikwad, said Mr. Patil left around 4 p.m. “We have asked him to come back for a follow-up after two days,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor