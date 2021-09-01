Kangana’s plea: HC to pass order on Sept. 9

Actor seeking to quash criminal defamation proceedings initiated by Javed Akhtar

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it will pass an order on September 9 in the plea by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking to quash criminal defamation proceedings by the Metropolitan Magistrate initiated after lyricist Javed Akhtar filed a complaint.

A single bench of justice Revati Mohite Dere was hearing a criminal petition by Ms. Ranaut after Mr. Akhtar filed complaint before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court in March under Section 200 (examination of complainant) of the CrPC.

Mr. Akhtar’s complaint was filed under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC. The application mentions an interview given by the actor to a channel in which she made defamatory statements against him with reference to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui appearing for Ms. Ranaut said the Magistrate doesn’t have the discretion to mechanically order an inquiry against the actor. He said the magistrate’s order is without application of mind as he failed to examine witnesses cited by the complainant on oath as per the Sections of the CrPC.

Advocate Jay Bharadwaj representing Mr. Akhtar said, “This is a classic case where defamation has continued even after filing the case. He contended that the Magistrate didn’t pass an order to issue the process mechanically. To conduct an impartial inquiry, all those involved were summoned by the magistrate, but the actor did not turn up.”