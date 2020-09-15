Kangana seeks ₹2 cr. in damages from BMC

Mumbai

Lists furniture, antiques books destroyed in demolition drive

Actor Kangana Ranaut amended her petition before the Bombay High Court on Tuesday and sought ₹2 crore as compensation from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the demolition of her bungalow in Bandra.

The amended petition says the BMC demolished 40% of the actor’s office and the property destroyed as collateral damage include a three-seater vintage sofa, two-seater vintage sofa, coffee table, two antique mirrors, editing equipment and desktop, crystal chandelier, Italian lights, exclusive designer chair, speakers, antique pieces, cashmere shawl, Victorian cutlery and 10-15 first edition books, among other things.

On September 9, the BMC undertook a drive to demolish alleged illegal portions of Ms. Ranaut’s office and bungalow at Pali Hill. Soon thereafter, the court directed the BMC to stay the demolition. The BMC will file its reply and the matter will be heard on September 22.

The stop work notice was issued to Ms. Ranaut by the BMC on September 8 under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (power of Designated Officer to stop erection of building or work commenced or carried on unlawfully). It pertains to details regarding substantial alterations and additions unlawfully carried out, including the construction of new toilets (including in open chowk area and in parking area), conversion of existing toilets into cabins/rooms, construction of pantry, kitchen, cabins, etc.

The court on September 9 said, “The manner in which BMC proceeded to commence demolition work of the premises, prima facie does not appear to be bonafide and smacks of malafide. If BMC would act with similar swiftness qua the numerous unauthorised constructions in the city, the city would be a completely different place to live in.”