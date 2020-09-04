Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Mumbai, its cops ridiculous: Anil Deshmukh

The Queen star had also said she feared the Mumbai Police more than what she called the “movie mafia”.

Those who think Maharashtra or Mumbai is not safe for them have no right to live in the State, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday after Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut likened the megapolis to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and criticised its police.

The Queen star had also said she feared the Mumbai Police more than what she called the “movie mafia”.

Without naming Ms. Ranaut, Mr. Deshmukh termed her comments as ridiculous.

He hailed the Mumbai Police, saying they are often compared with the Scotland Yard of the UK.

“In such a situation, it is ridiculous for an actor to make such a statement. Be it Mumbai or entire Maharashtra, it is safe in the hands of the police,” Mr. Deshmukh told reporters in Nagpur.

The NCP Minister said the Maharashtra Police are capable of ensuring proper law and order in the State.

“And those who think Mumbai or Maharashtra is not safe for them (to live in), they have no right to live in Mumbai or Maharashtra,” he added.

The 33-year-old, Himachal Pradesh-born actress’s controversial statements on Mumbai and its police have triggered strong reactions.

“Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir,” Ms. Ranaut had tweeted, and tagged a September 1 news report where Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut purportedly said she should not come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of the city police.

She would require security from Haryana or Himachal Pradesh police and would not accept protection from the Mumbai police to expose the “drug mafia in Bollywood”, the award- winning actor had said.