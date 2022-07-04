Kangana Ranaut appears before Mumbai court in Javed Akhtar defamation case

PTI July 04, 2022 17:50 IST

PTI July 04, 2022 17:50 IST

This is Kangana’s third appearance before the court after Javed Akhtar had filed the complaint against her in November 2020

File photo of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

This is Kangana’s third appearance before the court after Javed Akhtar had filed the complaint against her in November 2020

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday appeared before the court of the metropolitan magistrate in suburban Andheri in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar. This is her third appearance before the court after Mr. Akhtar had filed the complaint against her in November 2020. In his complaint, Mr. Akhtar (76) had accused Ms. Ranaut of making defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which he said had damaged his reputation. Mr. Akhtar had claimed that Ms. Ranaut dragged his name during the TV interview while referring to a 'coterie' in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide by actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.



Our code of editorial values