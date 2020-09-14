Kangana meets Governor, seeks justice over ‘unfair treatment’

Mumbai

14 September 2020 00:23 IST

Faith of people in the system should be restored, says actor

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who claims to be targeted by the Maharashtra government, especially by the Shiv Sena, held a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

“I held a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji to apprise him about the injustice meted out to me. I told him how I was treated and that I hope I will get justice so that the faith of people, especially of women, in the system is restored,” Ms. Ranaut said.

The meeting took place days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished alleged illegal alterations at her bungalow at Bandra. Claiming she has nothing to do with politics as she is not a politician, Ms. Ranaut said she started her career from scratch in Mumbai, which she loves so much, and the treatment meted out to her was unfair. “He listened to me as a daughter. I am hopeful that I will get justice,” she said.

Ms. Ranaut courted controversy after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during a war of words with Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

Though she backtracked after facing criticism for her ‘PoK’ remark, she engaged in a Twitter spat with the Sena. She compared Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Mughal king Babur and termed that the party was run by Ravana.