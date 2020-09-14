Kangana meets Governor, seeks justice over ‘unfair treatment’

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who claims to be targeted by the Maharashtra government, especially by the Shiv Sena, held a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.
“I held a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji to apprise him about the injustice meted out to me. I told him how I was treated and that I hope I will get justice so that the faith of people, especially of women, in the system is restored,” Ms. Ranaut said.
The meeting took place days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished alleged illegal alterations at her bungalow at Bandra. Claiming she has nothing to do with politics as she is not a politician, Ms. Ranaut said she started her career from scratch in Mumbai, which she loves so much, and the treatment meted out to her was unfair. “He listened to me as a daughter. I am hopeful that I will get justice,” she said.
Ms. Ranaut courted controversy after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during a war of words with Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.
Though she backtracked after facing criticism for her ‘PoK’ remark, she engaged in a Twitter spat with the Sena. She compared Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Mughal king Babur and termed that the party was run by Ravana.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath