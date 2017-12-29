Kamothe toll operator to stop operations

Mumbai: Sion Panvel Tollways Private Ltd (SPTPL) has decided to vacate the Sion Panvel toll plaza as it has not received dues from the PWD for the last two years.

From December 29, the company said, it will remove the toll barrier at Kamothe, and stop the maintenance and operations.

“SPTPL has not been receiving the grant from the PWD for more than a year. Despite this, the company has shown unwavering commitment to the project and commuters, but has been forced to take such extreme measures,” a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said that initially, it was a build-operate-transfer project for 17.5 years, which will end in 2028. “After the project was complete, all political parties demanded an exempt from the toll following which the PWD agreed a monthly grant of ₹4.69 crore, against our demand of ₹11 crore. But even that has been defaulted for months. Besides, the project grant of ₹390 crore has not been given, making a total due of ₹689 crore.”

SPTPL also claimed that the PWD has shown no interest in taking over the project, despite its announcement for an earlier deadline of December 15. “Hence we will make it a ‘deemed handover’ in case the government body does not come forward for the takeover on December 29, the new deadline,” the spokesperson said.

“Copies of the letter intimating the handover have been sent to the principal secretary, PWD, and have been marked to the chief secretary.”

None of the PWD officials were available for a comment.