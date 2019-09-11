Kamothe man arrested for killing brother’s wife, 2-year-old nephew

A resident of Kamothe was arrested on Tuesday for killing his younger brother’s wife and his two-year-old nephew over a family dispute.

The accused, Suresh Dinkar Chavan (30), who worked as a delivery boy with an app-based food delivery organisation, lived in Ekdant cooperative housing society at Sector 34, Kamothe.

Around 10.30 p.m. on Monday, when his brother Yogesh (28) came home from work, nobody opened the door. After banging the door for a long time, Mr. Chavan opened it. Yogesh found his wife Jayashree (22) and son Avinash (2) dead. The woman was naked.

Police inspector Madhukar Bhatte from Kamothe police station said it is suspected that the murder had occurred in the afternoon or evening, and till 10.30 p.m. the accused sat beside the bodies.

“The accused said he had grudge against the whole family as they had once kicked him out of the house for being jobless. He also claimed that he tried to force himself upon the woman, and then throttled her and the child. We are awaiting the medical report to confirm if there was any sexual abuse,” Mr. Bhatte said.

A case was registered in the early hours of Tuesday and Mr. Chavan was arrested. He will be produced before court on Wednesday.

According to the police, Jayashree stayed with her husband and in-laws. Some time ago, the family had thrown Mr. Chavan out of the house for not working, but later taken him back. Her in-laws had gone to their hometown for Ganapati festival, and on Monday, the accused had not gone for work.

Meanwhile, Jayashree’s parents have alleged that she was being harassed by her husband and his family for dowry, and the murder was committed in this regard.

“The girl is not alive to tell what happened. We do not have any previous complaint of harassment. If the family comes forward and files a complaint, we will investigate and take action,” Mr. Bhatte said.