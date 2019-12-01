Kamathipura’s didis remember their lost sisters

A symbolic tribute was paid to commercial sex workers who have lost their lives to HIV ahead of World AIDS Day on Sunday.

The event was organised in Kamathipura, the city’s red light district, by Social Activities Integration (SAI), an NGO that works to offer a better life to sex workers and their children.

Addressing them as didis (elder sisters), SAI members placed an earthen pot to signify the mortal remains of the didis lost to the deadly disease. The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Oshiwara division) Sunil Bonde and actor J Brandon Hill.

Mr. Bonde, who learned about SAI’s initiative and expressed his desire to be part of Saturday’s event, said, “The work that these women have been doing is not easy. But we have to fight against AIDS. It is our moral duty. I urge the women here to nurture the talents and abilities of their children so that they can follow different professions.”

Mr. Hill said he has been associated with the organisation for the last six years and it has become a family to him now. “These women tie rakhis on my hand every year and it makes me happy to be part of this. This is what makes this city great.”

SAI founder Vinay Vasta recalled when the organisation started working in Kamathipura, girls as young as eight and nine years old were found to have been forced into prostitution. “Through SAI we have managed to eradicate child prostitution in the area.”

SAI is now working towards providing a better residential space for the commercial sex workers, and has bought 11.5 acres in Bhiwandi for their rehabilitation in a project titled ‘Apni Duniya’.

“There are more than 3,500 sex workers in this area. With ‘Apni Duniya’, we will provide better residence with a good atmosphere for them and their children, free of cost. The women will manage the home themselves by working in agriculture and horticulture,” Mr. Vasta said.

Salma Hamid, director of SAI, said they have educated over 600 children of didis so far. “From the schools, children are taken to our office and provided with lunch after which they are given tuitions till evening. We also provide nutritious food and daily essential kits to the didis registered with our organisation as it helps them prevent diseases like AIDS and lead a better life.”

A sex worker from the area, Aarima Shaikh, said she was brought to the flesh trade market by some men after she lost her husband 20 years ago. “Thanks to SAI, our lifestyle has developed a little more than what it used to be when we were treated like slaves.”

Another sex worker, Kavita Shaikh, said awareness has contributed to the decrease in the rate of HIV infections among them.