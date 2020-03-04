Kamathipura redevelopment may get a UN thrust: minister

Mumbai

04 March 2020 01:30 IST

Awhad talks about converting the area into a business centre

Redevelopment of Kamathipura in south Mumbai may get a boost with help from the United Nations (UN) under its social impact fund meant for the developing countries, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Mr. Awhad said, “Kamathipura has the potential of being turned into one of the busiest business centres of Mumbai due to its unique location. Be it Mumbai Central, Byculla, Nana Chowk or Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, every business market is near Kamathipura. We are in talks with the UN which has a social impact fund under its kitty for the developing countries. The funds can be used to change the face of this area.”

He was replying to a discussion on issues related to the real estate sector in Mumbai and those concerning the Slum Rehabilitation Authority and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority.

Jitendra Awhad said a team of UN officials is expected to visit Kamathipura next month.

On affordable housing, Mr. Awhad said the housing policy approved by the former chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, gave authority to the State to acquire the land, which was obtained for a special economic zone, but there was no industrial activity in more than 50% area.

“The policy has mentioned a special Act to make this workable. This government intends to bring such an Act. We believe that we can construct over five lakh houses in five years on this 25,000 acres of land in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” the minister said.

Mr. Awhad also announced to kick-start projects by May 1, which will make way for over 30,000 houses available in the next two years. “There are over 1.56 lakh homes which are unsold. We have to accept that the economic slowdown has hit the sector hard. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the real estate sector survives to provide affordable houses to the poor.”