Kamala Mills fire: 2 managers, owner’s relative arrested

Mumbai: Three more people have been arrested in connection with the fire at 1 Above in Kamala Mills, which claimed 14 lives on December 29. Police said two managers with the restaurant were arrested on Sunday, as was another relative of the owners, who are absconding. The fire broke out late on Thursday night and raged for six hours before it could be brought under control.

Officers at the NM Joshi Marg police station said the managers, identified as Kevin Bawa and Lisbon Lopez, were called in for questioning on Sunday evening. They said the duo was questioned at length about the events that night before being placed under arrest. A police officer said, “We have established that the duo fled the scene as soon as the fire broke out. As managers, they were responsible for the day-to-day working of the establishment, including fire safety measures and evacuation of patrons, all of which they failed to do.”

Another officer added, “It fell to the kitchen staff to help the survivors out of the pub. It was the duo's job to keep the emergency exits open, or at least open them when the fire broke out, which might have reduced fatalities.”

DCP Deepak Deoraj, spokesperson, Mumbai Police said Mr. Bawa and Mr. Lopez were placed under arrest around 10 p.m. on Sunday. They have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The Bhoiwada magistrate court has remanded the accused in police custody till January 9.

Meanwhile, Mahendra Sanghvi, a relative of Kripesh and Jigar Sanghi who own 1 Above with Abhijeet Mankar, was arrested by a team from Byculla police station on Sunday night. Senior PI Avinash Shingte, Byculla police station, said, “Mr. Mahendra Sanghvi was picked up from near his residence in Byculla and placed under arrest for shielding the main accused and helping them flee. He was produced in court on Monday and was granted bail.”

The police had earlier arrested relatives Rakesh and Aditya Sanghvi for the same offence. The three main accused continue to be on the run and efforts are on to apprehend them, police said.