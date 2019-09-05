Kalyan resident stabs mother to death, held

The Bazarpeth police in Kalyan on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man for killing his mother in the heat of a domestic argument.

Aman Mullah lived with his mother, Rukhsana (50), and his wife in Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Nagar. Around 7 p.m., their neighbours heard screams from the Mullah residence and called the police station.

“We rushed to the spot and found that the door to the residence was locked from inside. We called out Mr. Mullah’s name and made it clear we would break the door down if he did not open up. He opened the door and we took him into custody,” senior police inspector Yashwant Chavan said.

Rukhsana was found in the living room, lying in a pool of blood, and was rushed to a local hospital, where she was declared dead before admission. Doctors told the police she had sustained multiple stab wounds to her torso.

Mr. Mullah was taken to the police station and quizzed.

“Inquiries indicate that there used to be frequent fights between the mother and son, as he would always side with his wife when she fought with Rukhsana. On Wednesday, Rukhsana asked Aman to call his wife back from her parents’ place immediately. This led to a fight, which turned violent,” Mr. Chavan said.

He said a case of murder under the Indian Penal Code was being registered against Mr. Mullah.

“Statements of Mr. Mullah’s wife, family members and neighbours will soon be recorded,” Mr. Chavan said.