Kalyan doctor on the run after raping woman

An offence has been registered against a doctor for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman at Bhiwandi in Thane district, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on February 15 when Ramkunwar Singh, a Kalyan-based doctor, took the victim to show a flat in Bhiwandi and allegedly raped her there, assistant police inspector Deepak Bhoi said.

The victim, who is an employee of a private firm, lodged a complaint at Bhiwandi taluka police station, where a case under Section 376 (rape) was registered on Monday.

A manhunt has been launched for the accused who is absconding, the official said.