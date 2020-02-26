Kalyan doctor on the run after raping woman

An offence has been registered against a doctor for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman at Bhiwandi in Thane district, the police said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on February 15 when Ramkunwar Singh, a Kalyan-based doctor, took the victim to show a flat in Bhiwandi and allegedly raped her there, assistant police inspector Deepak Bhoi said.
The victim, who is an employee of a private firm, lodged a complaint at Bhiwandi taluka police station, where a case under Section 376 (rape) was registered on Monday.
A manhunt has been launched for the accused who is absconding, the official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.