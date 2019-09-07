Kalyan advocate to sue PCMC after he falls into open nullah

An advocate from Kalyan, who fell into an open nullah outside the district and sessions court in Panvel on Wednesday, is planning to sue the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Rupesh Rajole (36) had come to the court with his client in connection with a case registered with the Taloja police. After his work got over around 2 p.m., he was waiting for an autorickshaw when he slipped into the nullah till his waist. Passersby pulled him out.

“There was heavy rain and the roads were flooded. It was not possible to spot an open nullah,” Mr. Rajole said.

He received bruises on his hand and leg. “I have been resting at home. Once I recover, I will report the incident to the police and sue the PCMC. There have been so many incidents of open nullah deaths in Mumbai during monsoon, but yet the local bodies do not act. This is a serious issue and I will file a PIL,” Mr. Rajole said.

Another advocate practising at the Panvel court, who did not wish to be named, said, “This particular nullah has always been open. A regular to this court would know this, but someone new to this area could meet with an accident.”

Meanwhile, PCMC’s deputy municipal commissioner Jamir Lengarekar said they had never received any complaint about such an open nullah, or else, it would have been closed long ago.

“It is also the duty of the citizens to help us identify such places so that we can take timely action. Someone from the nearby locality would have opened the cover of the nullah for the rainwater to flow in. The person who has been hurt should get in touch with us; if not physically, then he should write to us online,” he said.