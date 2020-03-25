Kalina housing society turns away Canadian

A Canadian, who landed a home stay option in Kalina through an online portal, was left stranded after members of that residential society refused him entry in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak and its infamy as the one being spread by those coming from abroad.

Brian Melson (55) came to India on February 4 on a tourist visa and has since been asked to vacate a hotel in Marol in Andheri as well as accommodation in Khar in view of the coronavirus scare, his friend Vijendra Joshi said on Tuesday.

Mr. Melson then contacted an online portal providing home stay options and he was allotted accommodation in a housing society in Kalina.

Mr. Joshi said Mr. Melson spent the last 24 hours in the lobby of the Kalina housing society and he was making arrangements to shift him to Pune.

“It is distressing. A cab driver said he would charge ₹14,000 to ferry us to my home town in Pune,” Mr. Joshi said.