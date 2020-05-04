Kalamboli man abuses police on FB, booked

The Kalamboli police on Saturday booked a man for abusing and threatening the police via a comment on a Facebook post. The action came after the cyber cell on on Friday informed the police station that profile of one Shailesh Chavan had on April 27 shared a post on ‘Nerul Navi Mumbai’ Facebook group.

“The post was a CCTV grab of Kalewadi in Pune wherein police officers were seen getting assaulted. On the post, one Ashish Dharne put up a comment that the police officials deserved the beating and if it was possible for him, he would have burnt all the police vehicles,” an officer from Kalamboli police station said. The comment also alleged that police officials assault people without verifying facts.

After the comment was spotted by the cyber cell, it traced the address of Mr. Dharne using his IP address, which was found to be at Sector 8 in Kalamboli. The cell then emailed the details to the Kalamboli police, who took suo motu cognisance and registered an offence against Mr. Dharne. He was charged under Section 504 (to prevent the intentional use of abusive language amounting to insult, giving rise to provocations causing the person against whom such words are used to commit breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the IT Act.