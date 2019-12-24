Kalamboli IED case: non-cognisable report against chawl owner in court

The Khandeshwar police have sent a non-cognisable report against the owner of the house, where the three people accused in the Kalamboli improvised explosive device (IED) making case had stayed, to court.

The owner, Devnath Lakshman Kathara, had rented out the room number four in Newale chawl at Tembodhe to Deepak Dandekar, Manish Bhagat, and Sushil Sathe, without taking any documents from them.

“As per rules, every house owner is to inform their nearest police station about their tenants by filling out a form. In the investigations, it was found that Mr. Kathara had not obeyed the instructions, and hence we sent the report to the court on Friday. The court will now decide the penalty and punishment. In such cases, neither an FIR is registered nor the person is arrested,” senior police inspector Yogesh More from Khandeshwar police station said. The report was sent as per Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused had rented the room from April to June. Mr. Dandekar collected the material needed for making the bomb. On July 3, a special investigating team formed by the Navi Mumbai Police arrested Mr. Sathe from Pune, and Mr. Bhagat and Mr. Dandekar from Ulwe for planting the IED outside Sudhagad school in Kalamboli on the night of June 16.

The accused had planned to scare a builder who lives in the vicinity to extort ₹2 crore from him. Financial trouble and bank loans in the name of accused made them plan this to earn quick money.

The accused were arrested under Sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the IPC, and sections of the Explosive Substances Act. The forensic report had also confirmed the use of explosives in the bomb.