Kala Ghoda’s new attraction: donate your hair for a cause

Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani was in great demand at the Kala Ghoda Festival on Tuesday, with women and children lining up for a haircut. Only this time, the reason behind getting a haircut was not to undergo an image makeover.

Around 40 people gathered in a corner at the festival venue, where Ms. Bhavnani had set up a special initiative to collect hair to be donated for cancer patients on the occasion of World Cancer Day on Tuesday. The hair collection drive was held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with Ms. Bhavnani giving free haircuts to anyone who had a hair length of at least 12 inches or more.

“I first held this drive at Jaslok Hospital in 2017 and adapted this to my salon, Mad-O-Wot, where people come on any day of the year to donate their hair and get free haircuts in return. Especially in India, confidence is in a way related to hair and losing all your hair amounts to one’s confidence being shaken. People who are donating hair are the real heroes today,” Ms. Bhavnani said.

The hair will be turned into wigs by Cope With Cancer, an NGO that works for cancer patients.

Urvija Sanghvi, chief executive officer at the NGO, said, “The drive is mostly for economically challenged patients but we also respond to any hospital or individual who sends us an email. Wigs are delivered to them by courier. Dyed and coloured hair is not accepted.”

Archana Toshniwal, one of the hair donors at Tuesday’s event, said she was taking part in the drive because she has a soft corner for cancer patients. “My undergraduate course was connected to infectious diseases. I know the ordeal patients go through. I love my long hair but think about women who have lost their hair to a disease and may not have it grow back naturally. In the larger scheme of things, I feel like I will contribute to a cause at such little cost.”

Vandana Mahajan, a cancer coach who mostly deals with stage 3 and stage 4 cancer patients, spoke about her own fight with thryroid cancer. “Beauty to literate people is different as compared to people from rural areas, for whom it is aligned to self-image and suffers a major blow (in case of cancer),” Ms. Mahajan said.

George Philip Alex, chief medical officer, Jaslok Hospital, said the hospital’s observation of their patients’ problems after chemotherapy moved them to start the initiative in 2017, which was then called the Hairley’s Angels. “The hair donated is braided and kept in samples because it will help in the making of the wigs. The braids will help in making of the skullcap needed for the wigs, without which they will get entangled.”