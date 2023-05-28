HamberMenu
Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka sworn as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Justice Dhanuka will have the shortest, perhaps four-day, stay as chief justice when he leaves his position on May 30 at the age of 62

May 28, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Mumbai, May 28

ANI
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais with Justice Ramesh Deokinandan Dhanuka during the latter’s swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, at Rajbhavan in Mumbai, Sunday, May 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka was on May 28 sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. Dhanuka was administered the oath of office by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at the Raj Bhavan. Born on May 31, 1961, Dhanuka did his schooling in Mumbai.

He acquired a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and studied Law at the University of Bombay.

He started the practice of Law at Bombay High Court in 1985 in the chamber of Justice DR Dhanuka (Retired), till his elevation as High Court Judge of Bombay in 1990.

Mr. Dhanuka joined the chamber of S.R. Shah, a retired City Civil Judge and leading senior advocate in the year 1990.

Also Read: New Chief Justices appointed to Madras, Bombay High Courts

He was on the senior counsel panel of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for the last several years and has appeared in a large number of matters representing the Municipal Corporation in the Bombay High Court.

Mr. Dhanuka joined as an additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on January 23, 2012.

