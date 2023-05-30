ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Jamdar appointed as acting CJ of Bombay HC

May 30, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Justice Dhanuka was appointed the chief justice of the Bombay High Court on May 26.

PTI

The Bombay High Court. File | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar was on Tuesday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Bombay High Court as incumbent chief justice Ramesh Deokinandan Dhanuka demits office this evening.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Union law ministry, Justice Jamdar will assume charge on Wednesday.

Justice Dhanuka was appointed the chief justice of the Bombay High Court on May 26. He demits office this evening following a brief tenure on attaining the age of 62 years.

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65, HC judges demit office at 62.

In the recent past, Justice Sonia Gokani was elevated as the chief justice of the Gujarat High Court and Justice Jaswant Singh as chief justice of the Tripura High Court. They too had brief tenures.

