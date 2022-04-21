‘Justice for Kartik’ campaign gains momentum

The 21-year-old was shot eight times on April 8 outside a subway station in Canada

‘Justice for Kartik’ campaign has garnered support from 20,000 people from across the country so far.

Kartik Vasudev, a 21-year-old studying in Toronto, was shot eight times on April 8 outside the Sherbourne subway station. He had got off the train to go to the restaurant where he was working to help his father pay for the loan he had taken to send him to study global management.

Despite reassurances from the local police and authorities in Canada, the Vasudevs got Kartik’s body after nine days. After completing the last rites on April 18, his father Jitesh started #JusticeForKartik campaign on change.org . He is urging the Indian government to investigate the matter so that no other family has to go through the same ordeal.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has come out in support of the family. Mr. Sood signed the petition on Wednesday.

“The murderer [Richard Edwin] has been arrested, but I need to know why my son was killed,” Mr. Vasudev told The Hindu . “Police are calling it a ‘random act of violence’, but I need a thorough investigation into what really happened and why my son was shot.

“So far, only the External Affairs Minister has tweeted about it. I want support from the Indian government and local authorities to help expedite the trial in a foreign country. I have lost everything. I want moral and financial support from the government.”