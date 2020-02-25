Justice Dharmadhikari is acting Chief Justice of HC

Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari has been appointed as acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court following the retirement of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog on Monday. Justice Dharmadhikari will hold the post for three months as he will retire in April.
A notification issued by the joint secretary to the government said, “Bhushan Pradyumna Dharmadhikari, seniormost judge of the Bombay High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court with immediate effect consequent.”
Justice Dharmadhikari obtained his law degree in 1980 from Nagpur University, now known as Rashtra Sant Tukdoji Maharaj University. He began his legal practice in Nagpur in October 1980, appearing for several government corporations, industries, unions and private clients in all courts. He was elevated as Additional Judge on March 15, 2004 and as Judge on March 12, 2006.
