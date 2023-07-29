Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay takes oath as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

July 29, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Mumbai

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay was on July 29 sworn in as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court here.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath of office to Justice Upadhyay at a function held at Raj Bhavan in the afternoon.

Mr. Upadhyay was the sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court before his elevation as chief justice (CJ) of the Bombay High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The position of Bombay HC chief justice fell vacant after CJ R.D. Dhanuka retired on May 30. Subsequently, Justice Nitin Jamdar was appointed as the acting Chief Justice.

Born on June 16 1965, Mr. Upadhyay graduated in law from Lucknow University in 1991.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the swearing-in ceremony.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.