HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay takes oath as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

The position of Bombay HC chief justice fell vacant after CJ R.D. Dhanuka retired on May 30

July 29, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay was the sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court before his elevation as chief justice of the Bombay High Court. Photo: Screengrab via Twitter/@PTI_News

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay was the sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court before his elevation as chief justice of the Bombay High Court. Photo: Screengrab via Twitter/@PTI_News

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay was on July 29 sworn in as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court here.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath of office to Justice Upadhyay at a function held at Raj Bhavan in the afternoon.

Mr. Upadhyay was the sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court before his elevation as chief justice (CJ) of the Bombay High Court.

The position of Bombay HC chief justice fell vacant after CJ R.D. Dhanuka retired on May 30. Subsequently, Justice Nitin Jamdar was appointed as the acting Chief Justice.

Born on June 16 1965, Mr. Upadhyay graduated in law from Lucknow University in 1991.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / Mumbai / Maharashtra

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.