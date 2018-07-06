Juhu drowning: two more bodies recovered

more-in

Bodies of two more boys were retrieved at Juhu beach on Friday, taking the death toll in Thursday’s drowning incident to three.

Another boy, Faisal Shaikh, is missing while survivor Wasim Khan is still in shock, police said. The Navy’s divers, Coast Guard and Fire Brigade are conducting joint search operations.

The incident occurred when seven friends, Nazir Ghanchi, 18, Fardeen Saudagar, 17, Sohel Khan, 17, Wasim Khan, 22, Faisal Shaikh, 17, Avesh Shaikh, 17, and Adil Shaikh, 21, all residents of Gilbert Hill area in Andheri, had gone to Juhu beach on Thursday.

Ill-fated trip

Many had not informed their parents. Around 4 pm, all of them ventured into the water for a dip with Fardeen, Nazir, Faisal and Sohel going further ahead. The rest were closer to the beach. Suddenly, a strong wave pulled the three boys deep into the water. Alarmed, Avesh and Adil headed back towards the shore. Wasim, Sohel’s cousin, tried to save the boys but got caught up in the waves.

Lifeguard Ryberg Sutari of Baywatch Lifeguard Association, along with his colleague Nigel Creado, recalled the chain of events.

“I had just entered the beach when I saw a boy struggling in the distance (Wasim). I alerted our chief and we, along with another life guard, went into the sea. With the help of floats and vests, we managed to save him. The current was so strong that we too had to have ropes tied around our waist. It was challenging.”

Wasim, an airport employee, lay in shock in his house.

Zakir Khan, Wasim’s cousin told The Hindu on Friday, “He gained consciousness a few times but kept hallucinating about the incident is unconscious again.”

The Fire Brigade’s flood rescue team along with locals started looking for the other four and in the meantime, their families rushed to the spot.

Nazir’s body was the first to be recovered, at around 4.30 pm on Thursday. His parents separated when he was six months old and was living with his father and grandmother. He took a year’s gap after Class IX and worked at a curtain shop in Amboli. He had recently filled a form for Class X and was to start going to school soon.

Hamida Sarmadi, Nazir’s aunt said, “A few neighbours informed us that Nazir’s body has been found but we didn’t inform his grandmother because she is a heart patient and was very close to him. We first went to identify the body, we saw his T-shirt and slippers and confirmed it was him.”

Sohel and Fardeen’s bodies were recovered on Friday morning. Sohel had completed his Class X and was awaiting a college merit list while Fardeen had completed Class IX.

Zakir Khan, Sohel’s brother said, “When we got to know of the incident at around 4.30 pm, we rushed to the spot, praying for his safety. His body was found this morning and my parents and two sisters haven’t stopped crying since.”

Firoz Saudagar, Fardeen’s father said, “He went out yesterday telling us he was going to play. He even left his phone at home. We found out only when the other boys alerted us” Adil was also in a state of shock.

Shubham Poddar, a neighbour said, “They all were my friends and Faisal was my classmate. He was helpful and a good friend. We all often played cricket together. They left for Juhu at around 3 in the afternoon and had asked me to join them as well. But as I had some other work, I couldn’t go.”

Meanwhile, Faisal Shaikh was still missing at the time of going to press. Sikandar Shaikh, his father who had been at the beach for 24 hours, said, “Faisal had just completed his class X. He scored 85% and was very happy. He had not decided what he wanted to do further.”

Ex-councillor Mohsin Haider said, “The authorities are efficient in recovering bodies but when an incident takes place, it is always seen that they cannot save victims in time. The Fire Brigade has all the necessary equipment and manpower. Then why does this happen?”

Paramjit Singh Dahiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police said, “Three bodies have been recovered. Their Accidental Death Report has been filed and the post mortem completed. The bodies have been handed over to the family. Search operations to find the fourth one are under way.”