Juhu drowning: 4th body found

The body of the fourth victim in the Juhu drowning case washed ashore at Juhu beach early on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Paramjit Singh Dahiya said, “Faisal Shaikh’s body was retrieved on Saturday around 1 a.m. near JW Marriott. The helicopters couldn’t be used at night and hence we had to search using flashlights. The body was taken to Cooper Hospital for post mortem examination and was later handed over to the family.”

On Thursday, Nazir Ghanchi (18), Fardeen Saudagar (17), Sohel Khan (17), Wasim Khan (22), Faisal Shaikh (17), Avesh Shaikh (17) and Adil Shaikh (21),all residents of Gilbert Hill in Andheri, had gone to Juhu beach. Nazir, Faisal, Fardeen and Sohel drowned. Nazir’s body was retrieved on Thursday evening, while Fardeen and Sohel’s bodies were found on Friday morning.

Faisal’s family members and friends and scores of local residents were searching for the body. “Some of the local boys found the body and alerted the police. The body was brought home around 6 a.m. and the funeral took place at 10:30 a.m. in the graveyard in Four Bungalows,” former corporator Mohsin Haider, who stays in the same area, said.

Fire Brigade officials said efforts are on to ensure better safety at beaches, in collaboration with the BMC. “All six beaches have a life guard chair with manual siren, public address system, ring bouys and life jackets. Most drowning cases are reported at spots where there is rocky seashore, backwater surge, heavy underwater current and sinking sand. Also, people tend to venture into the deep sea despite repeated warnings,” Chief Fire Officer P.S. Rahangdale said.